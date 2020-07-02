Man, 23, accused of sexually assaulting teen girl

A 23-year-old man has been accused of repeated sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.
Miguel Gutierrez-Ortiz was charged Thursday, July 2, with a class AA felony count of gross sexual imposition. A bond hearing was scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Northwest District Court.
Police were called to a home in Williston shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, for a report of sexual contact between an adult and a teenager, according to an affidavit of probable cause. When a detective responded, she spoke with the 13-year-old girl.
The girl told police that since she and her family had arrived in Williston in early April, she had been kissed multiple times by Ortiz, court records indicate. There were also multiple incidents of other sex acts, including an incident where Ortiz started to have sex with the 13-year-old girl, but she stopped him, charging documents state.
Ortiz is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charge on July 29.