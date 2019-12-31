Certainly from 2010 on would be the oil boom in our area which had the most significant impact that I’ve ever seen to law enforcement in our area. With our small agency at that time that has now grown to its current size since 2010 is very significant.
I think that the challenge for us moving forward from a sheriff’s office perspective is still going to hinge on population. Calls for service that occur for dispatch have continued to grow at double digit increases for the past two years. That means we are going to have to be proactive in making certain that our staffing needs stay in line with being able to handle the calls for service in a reasonable amount of time. We want to make certain that we have enough deputies to handle the allocated calls for service, but also enough staff to be certain that we can still be proactive in other areas of the county.