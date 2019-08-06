RICHARDTON, — A man was fatally struck by lightning at the Schnell Recreation Area east of Richardton on Sunday, Aug. 4, Stark County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Kyle Brierley, of Dickinson, who was found unresponsive and without a pulse by deputies.
Brierley was taken to the medical examiner’s office, who confirmed that he apparently died from cardiac arrest after he being struck by lightning while volunteering with the Bureau of Land Management.
Stark County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eldon Mehrer said that an investigation determined that Brierley arrived at Schnell Recreation Area early in the morning to mow along some of the trails.
Mehrer said Brierley brought his own mower and gas and was in the process of loading his truck when the lightning struck him.
“When our deputies arrived, he was found near the rear of his truck, face down and was deceased,” Mehrer said.
According to the National Weather Service, there were 20 direct lightning fatalities in 2018, which was one of the lowest since record-keeping began in 1941. Between 2009 to 2018, on average, 27 people died each year from lightning strikes in the United States.