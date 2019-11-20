Lawyers clashed Wednesday, Nov. 20, over how much a defendant in a child molestation case could be questioned about his use of an alias.
Emmanuel Perez, 30, was charged in April with one class AA felony count and one class A felony count of gross sexual imposition. Perez, whose legal name is Amado Centeno-Lopez, took the stand Wednesday in his own defense.
Through an interpreter, Perez testified that the family of the girl he's accused of sexually abusing lived with him and another man for several weeks last year. The girl, who was 12 when the alleged molestation happened, testified Tuesday about several incidents.
Kevin Chapman, one of Perez's defense attorneys, asked him about the accusations.
"I want you to look at the jury and I'm going to ask you, sis, did you do ay of the sexual acts (the girl) accused you of yesterday?" Chapman asked.
"No, sir," Perez said.
"Would you ever do those acts to anybody?" Chapman asked.
"No, sir, that's wrong," Perez answered.
During cross-examination, Michael Kuna, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, started to ask Perez why he went by that name instead of Amado Centeno-Lopez. That drew an objection from Chapman.
Before the start of the trial, Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad ordered that neither side could bring up Perez's immigration status. In addition to being held on bond, he is also being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Chapman said Kuna's question was irrelevant, went against Rustad's order and would prejudice the jury against his client.
"It doesn't have anything to do with this case," he said.
Eric Lundberg, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, said the questions about the name were to impeach Perez's credibility.
Rustad ruled the prosecution could ask Perez about who he'd given an alias to, but not about why.
After the ruling, Kuna asked Perez whether he'd always gone by an alias with the family of the girl. Perez said he had, and that he'd also gone by an alias with the other person who lived with him.
Perez was the final witness at the trial, which started Monday with jury selection. Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday morning, and Rustad told jurors he expected they would begin their deliberations Thursday morning, as well.