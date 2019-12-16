A judge will hear arguments Tuesday, Dec. 17, that police didn't have a proper warrant when they searched the electronics of a man accused of possessing child pornography.
Jeff Nehring, the attorney for James Woods Ball, filed a motion in November asking a judge to disallow evidence found on Ball's smartphone and tablet. Ball was charged in 2016 with possession of child pornography, a class C felony. He was arrested in December 2018.
In his motion, Nehring wrote that although a search warrant allowed police to seize Ball's electronics, nothing in the warrant allowed them to actually search the devices. That, Nehring said, would require an additional warrant.
"While a cell phone and iPad can be physically seized pursuant to a search warrant, the warrantless search of data within the cell phone or iPad is prohibited by the Fourth Amendment when the search is unnecessary for the safety of law enforcement officers and there are no exigent circumstances," Nehring wrote.
Nehring asked the court to stop prosecutors from using anything found through the search of Ball's electronics, including information from his social media accounts.
In a response, Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, wrote that the defense's motion was based on false information.
"It is unclear why the defendant claims that his cellular telephone was subject to a 'warrantless search' because cellular telephones and tablets were included on the face of the search warrant," Madden wrote.
Because the cell phones and other electronics were listed on the search warrant, police had clear authority not just to seize them, but to search their contents, even if that search happens more than 10 days after the original search warrants were issued, Madden argued in his response.
The charge Ball is facing stems from an investigation in April 2015 where several of his devices were searched, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. He is accused of having photos involving underage girls engaged in sexual conduct, as well as photos of prepubescent girls who are partially or totally naked.
Ball worked for the city from Sept. 8, 2014 until May 22, 2015.
The investigation into Ball started in spring 2015 after members of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force contacted the Williston police about a Twitter account that allegedly posted nude photos of young girls, according to court records.
The account was created at a hotel in Bismarck and the internet service used was traced to Ball, supporting documents for a search warrant indicate. The account was accessed using internet services registered to Ball’s apartment, as well as by internet addresses tied to his smartphone, police wrote in the application for a search warrant.