A 71-year-old man is free on a personal recognizance bond after his attorney questioned a police claim that the man had 25 ounces of marijuana.
A judge agreed to give Leon Wahl the personal recognizance bond at a bond hearing Wednesday, Aug. 21, where Wahl faced a class A felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a class A misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Agents with the Northwest Narcotics Task Force searched Wahl's home in July and found multiple bags of marijuana, along with more than $10,000 in cash, THC vape pens, various smoking devices and dozens of firearms.
Kathryn Preusse, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, asked Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson to set Wahl's bond at $20,000.
An affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court listed a total of 25.36 ounces of marijuana. Jeremy Curran, Wahl's defense attorney, told Johnson that a search warrant inventory had listed the quantity of marijuana seized in grams, rather than ounces.
If that listing was correct, then Wahl had less than an ounce of marijuana, Curran said. In addition, Wahl is a medical marijuana patient who is legally allowed to have three ounces of marijuana.
"I think there's a lot of confusion," Curran said.
In addition, Curran said, Wahl has lived in Williston since 1981, has family in the city, has limited criminal history and has health problems. Curran said the Williams County jail likely would not be able to accommodate some of the health care needs Wahl has.
Johnson set bond at $20,000 personal recognizance, meaning Wahl did not have to post any money, but could be required to pay $20,000 if he doesn't show up for court.
Wahl is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Sept. 18.