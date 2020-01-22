Years after originally being declared a dangerous building, the former Law Enforcement Center is finally coming down.
Demolition was halted on the building back in December after the state discovered possible asbestos contamination. After failing to meet the Dec. 14 demolition deadline, the City of Williston took over the duties from Lakeside Builders, contractors hired by owners J.T.M. Properties.
After confirming asbestos in the building, the city's contractors began the abatement process, with demolition on the facility resuming on Jan. 21. City Administrator David Tuan said the city it working slowly on the demolition to ensure that portions containing asbestos are disposed of properly.
"It'll be a few weeks as we piecemeal the portions that need more careful disposal due to the asbestos," Tuan told the Williston Herald. "We have to handle and contain those pieces painfully slowly."