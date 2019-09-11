Law enforcement agents say they have arrested a Williston man who had more than 80 pounds of marijuana in his possession.
Dillon Anthony Kuhnhausen, 22, is facing felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 9, after police executed a search warrant on the residence where he was staying, which is located in the 600 block of First Avenue East in Williston.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the Northwest Judicial District Court, law enforcement officers found 80 vacuum-sealed packages of a leafy green substance they believe to be marijuana in the residence. Each package weighed about 1 pound each.
Police also found one or more digital scales with residue believed to be marijuana, cash exceeding $5,000 in currency, and several unused baggies.
Kuhnhausen admitted that the marijuana-related items in the residence were his, according to the affidavit, and he told police that he had driven his Ford Fusion to Washington a week ago to buy the marijuana for $160,000, which he then brought back to Williston.
Kuhnhausen also told police he had been selling marijuana for about one and one-half years, and that the money used to purchase the marijuana in Washington had come from previous sales, as did the cash he had on hand in the residence.
Kuhnhausen allowed officers to search his car, where officers reported finding multiple, separately packaged baggies with a green, leafy substance police also believed to be marijuana, weighing 182 grams.
The amounts are more than would be possessed for personal use, the affidavit states, and are consistent with intent to distribute the substance to one or more people.
A preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. Oct. 9.