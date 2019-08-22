Police say a man arrested Tuesday on drug charges helped to move more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine into the area in about a year.
Jesus Sanchez, 40, was charged Thursday, Aug. 22, with a class A felony count of criminal conspiracy. He was ordered held on $250,000 bond.
An informant told police that a package containing about two pounds of meth had arrived at the person's home and that it was for Sanchez, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. A search warrant for the package turned up 1,021 grams of meth — about two pounds, four ounces.
The informant told officers that over the last 12 months or so, 16 pounds of meth had been shipped to the home, always earmarked for Sanchez, court records indicate. Police recorded a conversation where the pair agreed to meet and when Sanchez got in the informant's car, he began asking about the package.
In a news release put on Wednesday announcing the seizure, police said it came after a long-term investigation, but did not say how long. On Sanchez's arrest has been announced, but more arrested in the near future are possible, officers said.
Sanchez is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18.