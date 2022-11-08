K9 Training
Mitch Melberg | City of Williston

K-9 Officers from departments throughout the region were in Williston recently, taking part in monthly training to continue improving their skills.

The exercise was part of the officers’ regular maintenance training, which takes place each month in a different location. The Williston Police Department hosted officers from Bismarck, Mandan, Dunn County, Stark County, McKenzie County and Sidney MT at their facility for this month’s training, which focused on what officers would do if they found themselves without their K-9.



