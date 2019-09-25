For the second day in a row, jurors hearing the case of a former Catholic school teacher accused of molesting eight young students heard from the girls themselves.
On Monday, all eight girls, who were between the ages of 8 and 10 when Everest Moore, who taught physical education and technology at St. Joseph Catholic School, is accused of sexually assaulting them. Moore, 29, is on trial on eight class A felony counts of gross sexual imposition.
On Tuesday morning, Kori Small, a forensic interviewer with Dakota Children's Advocacy Center, testified about the process of interviewing children who report being abused or neglected. Prosecutors also played the videos of her interviews with all eight girls.
Britta Demello Rice, a North Dakota assistant attorney general who is prosecuting the case, told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad that there were about five hours of video to play.
Small told jurors that the first part of every interview included setting the ground rules for the children, including that they should only tell her things that are true. She also looks for signs that a child might have been coached about what to say.
The first interview jurors saw lasted nearly an hour.
"What was her demeanor when you interviewed her?" Demello Rice asked Small about the girl.
"She was very tense," Small said. "She was also very, very quiet to the point where sometimes it was almost hard to hear her."
During the interview, the girl told Small that Moore would put his hand under her skirt during both gym and technology classes. The girl said what Moore did made her feel scared and uncomfortable.
When Small asked the girl for details about when Moore had touched her, she wasn't always able to recall. The last time Moore had molested her was during technology class, she said, but she couldn't remember exactly when. She told Small it happened during the 2017-18 school year, though.
The defense is scheduled to start cross examination of Small on Thursday, Sept. 26.