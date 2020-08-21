A man on trial on a manslaughter charge told a detective he had been trying to defuse a tense situation in the moments leading up to a fight that killed a 57-year-old man.
On Friday, the fifth day of Justin Crites’s trial, jurors heard a recording of an interview North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Charissa Remus, had with Crites, 27.
In the interview, Crites spoke emotionally about the death of Jay LePage. He is accused of causing LePage’s death after an argument outside The Shop Bar and Lounge in May 2019.
Remus said she had spoken to other members of the Prairie Rattlers Motorcycle Club about the incident, and they all had said Crites — known by the nickname Preacher — was responsible.
“They’re all just throwing you under the bus,” Remus said.
“I’m an easy one to throw under the bus,” Crites replied.
“That’s b———, are you just going to let them do that?” Remus asked.
“It is what it is I guess,” Crites said.
Remus asked Crites why other members of the club weren’t talking with her to help him.
“I get that Preacher,” Remus said. “You’re protecting your family. Where are they right now?”
“Safe,” Crites said.
“And where are you?” Remus asked.
“Where I’m supposed to be,” Crites answered.
On the night of his death, LePage had been out at several bars with his wife. She got into an altercation with another woman twice during the night, and it was moments after the second incident that prosecutors say Crites punched LePage and knocked him backwards.
LePage died days after the incident in a Minot hospital. Earlier in the week, the jury heard the injuries from hitting his head on the sidewalk were what ended his life.
Crites told Remus he had been trying to defuse the situation. That was why he took off his cut-off leather vest — sometimes called a cut or kutte.
In addition to the fight LePage’s wife had gotten in, another member of the Prairie Rattlers had an issue with LePage.
Remus questioned why Crites had taken off his vest when LePage would have known he was a member of the club.
“It wasn’t for him as much as it was for (LePage’s wife),” Crites said.
Williston Herald correspondent Rachel Venture contributed to this story.