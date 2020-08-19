The widow of a man killed outside a Williston bar in May 2019 testified for a tear-filled half hour Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the trial of the man accused of manslaughter in her husband’s death.
Colleen LePage told jurors about the night she and Jay LePage had in May 2019 when they went to several bars in Williston. Outside the last bar, The Shop Bar and Lounge on Second Street East, an altercation happened that left Jay LePage on the ground and led to his death in a Minot hospital days later.
Justin Crites, 27, was arrested in June 2019 and charged with a class B felony count of manslaughter. His trial began Monday and is expected to last through Friday.
On the stand Wednesday, Colleen LePage spoke about an argument she’d gotten into earlier in the night with Jennifer Young. Young’s cousin, Glenn Davis, was a member of the Prairie Rattlers Motorcycle Club — now known as the Silent Syndicate — as was Crites.
At the end of the evening, Colleen LePage and Young encountered each other again, this time in the doorway to The Shop. Colleen LePage testified Crites was with Young and approached her to tell her not to start trouble with his family, referring to Young.
That led to another confrontation with Young, Colleen LePage testified.
“When he said don’t disrespect my family, I said, ‘You don’t know the whole story;’ (Young) came up behind me and pushed me,” she said.
In her testimony earlier in the day, Young denied pushing LePage.
“Would it surprise that it was reported you had knocked Ms. LePage down?” Nathan Madden, assistant state’s attorney for Williams County, asked.
“Yes,” Young said.
“Would it surprise you that it was people other than Ms. LePage that reported that?” Madden asked.
“I guess,” Young said.
Colleen LePage testified she thought Young had told Crites to threaten her, and she thought Jay LePage got angry at what happened, leading to his death.
Colleen LePage testified she didn’t see the punch that led to Jay LePage falling and hitting his head. She thought he had helped her stand up outside the bar and that he had followed her to her car, but he hadn’t, she said.
A few minutes later, some people from The Shop found her and told her that her husband was hurt. While paramedics treated Jay LePage, Colleen LePage briefly spoke to the police before following her husband to CHI St. Alexius in Williston. From there, he was flown to Minot for treatment.
“When he got to Minot, that’s when they said he had a brain injury, that his skull was cracked and his brain was already swollen,” Colleen LePage told jurors.
She said they had already had a discussion about what to do if one of them was seriously hurt.
On the fourth day after the fight, she had doctors remove life support, and Jay LePage died.
“We had discussed if anything happened, I wasn’t to let him to live that way,” she said.
During his cross-examination, Donald Sauviac, Crites’ public defender, asked Young if she’d noticed Colleen LePage tell Jay LePage to handle the situation after Colleen LePage was knocked to the ground.
Young said she hadn’t, and in his follow-up questions, Madden pressed her on that. He got her to admit Colleen LePage and Jay LePage had been headed in different directions and couldn’t have communicated.
“There’s just simply no possible way Colleen LePage was giving marching orders to Jay after that conflict, right?” he asked.
“Yes,” Young said.
Crites’ trial is expected to last through Friday.
Herald correspondent Rachel Venture contributed to this report.