GREAT FALLS, Mont. – A federal jury on Friday, Nov. 6, convicted a North Dakota man of methamphetamine trafficking crimes after investigators seized nearly two pounds of meth that were hidden in a pinata and a jar of peanut butter, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.
After a three-day trial that began on Nov. 4, a jury found Christopher Michael Stebbins, 53, of Williston, guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and with attempted possession with intent to distribute meth, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The prosecution presented evidence at trial that on Nov. 8, 2019, Don Fred Baldwin, of Merced, California, mailed 1.7 pounds of meth to Stebbins to an address of a residence in Brockton, located on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. The meth was hidden in a jar of peanut butter and inside a “cop dog” pinata.
“Pinatas are meant to be stuffed with candy, not meth,” U.S. Attorney Alme said.
Stebbins faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release on each crime.
Chief U.S. District Judge Bryan M. Morris presided, set sentencing for March 4, and ordered Stebbins detained.