For many Friday is the end of the work week, but for the jury in the Severson trial it is the beginning of serious and weighty deliberations in a five-day trial surrounding the death of Tyler Hayden at the Loaf ’N Jug in Sidney on July 2, 2019.
Kyle Severson’s defense rested its case on Friday, with testimony from a psychology expert. He testified that Kyle Severson, who stands accused of deliberate homicide in Hayden’s death, was suffering from PTSD stemming originally from childhood incidences of abuse. This condition was exacerbated by lack of proper treatment and continued violent clashes between himself and Hayden, which Severson testified to on day four of the trial.
On cross examination, attorneys for the prosecution pointed out that the expert witness had reached these conclusions by considering only material fed to him by Severson and his attorney, and that his deliberations didn’t include any sort of independent corroboration, such as talking to Hayden’s family.
The witness testified he did watch police interviews of Severson, and that such things as interviewing Hayden’s family wouldn’t have been typical, nor necessarily appropriate to the services most any other psychological expert for court cases would provide.
The condition of PTSD causes changes in the brain that lead to heightened anxiety, the expert testified. This would have affected Severson’s interpretation of violent incidents like the one at IGA, in which a video shows Hayden punching and then yanking a passenger from the car Severson was driving, before plunging into the vehicle to go after Severson.
In closing statements, Charity McLarty pointedly told jurors the viewpoint they must use in their deliberations is that of a reasonable person, not necessarily Severson’s viewpoint.
She also told jurors that while Montana law does not require anyone to retreat from a threat or to summon law enforcement, justifiable use of fatal force is only lawful if necessary to prevent imminent death or serious injury to one’s self or someone else.
The fact that Severson shot Hayden is not in contention, McLarty said. Severson went to the Richland County Law and Justice Center to confess he shot Hayden.
“The fact that Mr. Hayden had used drugs does not give the defense permission to kill him,” McLarty said.
Severson admitted multiple times that he observed no knife, no mace, and no gun on Hayden at either the IGA incident or on July 2, 2019, at the Loaf ’N Jug.
As far as an incident at the Rod Iron apartments parking lot in which Severson testified Hayden pulled a gun and forced him to empty his pockets, McLarty suggested that was not truthful.
“Does it make sense that someone pulls a gun on you and you don’t start carrying a weapon then?” she asked.
Facebook posts by Severson after the IGA altercation, meanwhile, show Severson bragging that he had beaten Hayden up.
McLarty suggested that is inconsistent with fear, but added that even if he was scared, “That is not enough. That is not enough to shoot and kill an unarmed man.”
Defense attorney Kevin Chapman, meanwhile, questioned whether Hayden really was unarmed in his closing remarks.
Enhanced video from the Loaf ’N Jug shows Tyler’s phone in a pocket of his cargo pants, and a bulge in one of his pockets, consistent with a pistol, Chapman said. His hand is seen lying protectively over that bulge in one frame from the video.
“When Tyler left (the vehicle), we believe he still had that pistol,” Chapman said.
The testimony from Dalton Watson, that he had put the pistol into the waistband of his sweat pants because he feared Severson is inconsistent on several levels, Chapman suggested.
First, Watson testified it was a friendly encounter. Putting a gun in one’s waistband out of fear is not consistent with that.
The video, Chapman said, shows Dalton rushing around to the vehicle, bending down to pick something up and tossing it into the car, after which he goes to the Loaf ’N Jug store — all before he runs back to Tyler, who is lying on the ground struggling to breathe.
“It was Dalton Watson removing evidence from the scene,” Chapman said.
In subsequent police interviews, Chapman said, Watson never mentions putting a gun in his waistband because he feared Severson. He doesn’t mention the gun at all.
“Kyle couldn’t see a weapon,” Chapman acknowledged. “But believed he had one, based on past experience.”
Chapman said the burden of proof is on the prosecution. That requires proof of such convincing character that a reasonable person would rely on it for the most important moment in one’s life.
“Proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Kyle did not act in self defense,” Chapman said. “That is their burden.”
McLarty, on redirect, said it didn’t matter whether Hayden had the weapon in his pocket. Severson testified that he didn’t notice any weapons, let alone a gun on the night in question.
She said the suggestion that Hayden was worried, at that point, at pushing a weapon to Dalton to hide is “ridiculous.”
“He was paralyzed,” she said. “At least his legs are. He was trying to live, not hide evidence.”
McLarty said the fact that Severson and his girlfriend stopped their vehicle so often to interact with Hayden suggests they were not really that afraid of him.
“They had the chance to drive away, but they did not until after he had been killed,” she said.
On the stand, McLlarty recalled the words of Karina Orozco-Angel in her sworn testimony.
“Did I think he should have shot him? No.”
That sums up the state’s case neatly, McLarty said.
“The state has proven their burden in this case,” she said. “We ask you to find him guilty of deliberate homicide.”