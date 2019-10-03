STANLEY, N.D. — A 62-year-old Williston man was acquitted by a jury on Tuesday, Oct. 1, of sexually assaulting a girl on different occasions in Mountrail County in 2012.
Clyde Edward Pickens had previously been found guilty by another jury in May 2017 of three counts of gross sexual imposition and had been ordered to serve 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended.
However Pickens appealed and the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled in his favor in August 2018 and ordered a new trial because of some errors made in the judge's response to the jury.
Pickens went to trial again on Monday in district court in Stanley on one count of Class A felony gross sexual imposition and two Class AA felony charges of gross sexual imposition. The jury returned a not guilty verdict on all three counts on Tuesday and Judge Todd Cresap signed the order of acquittal.
Pickens has been free on bond since his release from prison last year.