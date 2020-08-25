Jurors in a manslaughter trial have indicated they are having trouble reaching a decision after nearly 7 hours of deliberation.
The jury in the Justin Crites trial sent a note to Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue shortly before noon Tuesday, Aug. 25, asking what to do because they weren't able to agree on a verdict.
The move came on the second day of deliberations and seventh day of the trial of Justin Crites on a class B felony charge of manslaughter. Crites, 27, is accused of hitting Jay LePage during a fight outside a Williston bar in May 2019, causing LePage to hit his head on the sidewalk.
LePage died days later in a hospital in Minot. Throughout the trial, prosecutors argued Crites attacked LePage, while the defense claimed LePage had been acting aggressively and while Crites hit LePage, he didn't intend to cause him harm and only acted after LePage attacked him.
“After deliberation, we cannot reach a unanimous verdict of either guilty or not guilty, please advise,” the note read, Sjue told attorneys in the case.
The jury also asked about reviewing the testimony of a woman who said she saw Crites punch Jay LePage outside The Shop Bar and Lounge in Williston. Brittany Myers, who was working at The Shop that night, testified she watched the assault.
In his testimony Monday, Crites said he and Myers had a long-running disagreement, and Donald Sauviac, Crites’ public defender, told jurors Myers wouldn’t have been able to see from the space she said she parked.
After lunch Tuesday, Sjue called jurors back into the courtroom and directed them to return to the jury room and send a note indicating if they still wanted to review the testimony. Because a transcript hasn’t been produced yet, jurors would have to listen to an audio recording of the testimony.
If the jurors decide not to listen to the recording, Sjue said she and the attorneys would discuss the next move. One possibility is asking the jury to try again while the other would be to declare a hung jury, leading to a mistrial.
In that case, prosecutors would have to decide whether to pursue a second trial.