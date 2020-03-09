A judge said Monday, March 9, that he would issue a ruling in the coming weeks about whether a constitutional amendment focused on the rights of crime victims violates the rights of those accused of a crime.
Attorneys for Ian Laboyd, 17, have argued Marsy's Law, a constitutional amendment OK'd by voters in 2016 is preventing their client from adequately preparing for trial. Laboyd is accused of shooting two 19-year-old men, Matthew York and Parker Haider, killing York and wounding Haider. He was charged in December with murder, attempted murder, delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of stolen property.
Laboyd's defense team is trying to depose one of the men he shot, Haider, but Haider has refused to comply, citing his rights under Marsy's Law.
Jeremy Curran, one of Laboyd's attorneys, told Northwest District Judge Ben Johnson that Haider will have to testify during the trial. If the defense isn't able to question him in advance, then it will lose the chance to be prepared for his trial testimony and won't be able to present any possibly contradictory statements to the jury.
"That's something Mr. Laboyd is guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution," Curran said.
He said Haider is the only eyewitness to the crime, as two others who were there have said during depositions that they didn't see what happened outside the car when York and Haider were shot. Laboyd's attorneys have argued from the start that Laboyd acted in self-defense. The deposition would be a chance for the defense to get answers about Haider's motive for being involved, Curran said.
Johnson asked Curran why he needed to take a deposition from Haider as opposed to just bringing up previous statements during cross-examination.
Curran said the deposition would allow the defense to introduce evidence, not just raise doubts about what Haider or others might testify about during the trial.
Kelly Dillon, an assistant state's attorney handling the prosecution, said that Haider wasn't a witness to a crime, but rather a victim of a crime. She said that meant he had the right to refuse to cooperate with the defense or the prosecution.
But, she said. Haider would still be subject to cross-examination during the trial. which meant there was no constitutional issue.
"Marsy's Law doesn't restrict the defendant's rights in terms of confronting witnesses at trial," Dillon said.
She also told Johnson that despite the defense's claims, Haider was not the only eyewitness to what happened -- Laboyd was there, as well.
Dillon said the part of Marsy's Law the defense is challenging hasn't been litigated in North Dakota or other states. But, she said, the defense hadn't done enough to show there was a constitutional problem.
Curran agreed that there was very little case law about Marsy's Law. He argued that because Laboyd is facing multiple charges, only one of which is alleged against Haider, then Haider would only be the victim for that charge. He could be deposed about the other charges.
Johnson questioned that.
"How would this court determine what he could be deposed about?" Johnson asked Curran.
Curran said the defense could limit themselves by not asking about Haider's injuries or his interactions with Laboyd. They would be able to ask about other aspects, though.
"I think those are fair game," Curran said. "He is an eyewitness."