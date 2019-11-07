A judge ordered a 27-year-old man held on $30,000 bond Thursday, Nov. 27 on more than 40 felony charges.
David Lin Dobbs was charged Wednesday with 41 class C felony charges: one count of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, eight counts of possession of stolen property and 30 counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Dobbs is accused of breaking into 30 vehicles in the Williston city impound lot and stealing tools, electronics and car keys. Michael Kuna, assistant state’s attorney for Williams County, asked for bond to be set at $30,000.
“The state does believe the defendant is a considerable risk to the public,” Kuna told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad.
Dobbs told Rustad that he didn’t have anything to say about the bond.
“I have a parole hold, so it doesn’t make a difference,” he said.
Rustad said the number of charges meant a high bond was appropriate.
Dobbs is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Dec. 4.