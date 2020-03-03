A man accused of killing his roommate was ordered held Tuesday, March 3, on $50,000 bond.
Cody Hartman, 24, has been charged with a class B felony count of manslaughter. He was arrested Sunday and accused of killing 40-year-old Benjamin Maxson, who lived with him.
Williams County State's Attorney Marlyce Wilder asked for Hartman's bond to be set at $100,000. She said the circumstances of the case made a high bond reasonable.
"As the court is away, this is a manslaughter charge, so there was a life lost here," she said.
Wilder said police believe alcohol was involved in the incident. She asked Northwest District Judge Ben Johnson to order Hartman not to drink alcohol or go anywhere that alcohol is the main item for sale while he's out on bond.
Philip Becher, who represented Hartman at the bond hearing, asked for a bond of $15,000. He said Hartman has lived in the area for about 18 months and is working.
Becher said those facts, along with the possibility that Hartman was acting in self-defense, made a lower bond appropriate.
"Who knows what happened when discovery comes out?" he asked.
Moxson and Hartman got into an argument and Hartman told police that Moxson had tried to punch him twice but missed, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Hartman told officers he hit Moxson in the head, and when Moxson tried to get up off the floor, he hit him again, then went to bed.
Police found Moxson's body in the apartment the two shared on Sunday evening. When police found Hartman, he had blood on him and bruised knuckles, court records indicate.
Johnson said he thought the defense's suggestion of $15,000 bond was too low, but didn't think $100,000 was appropriate. He set bond at $50,000.
"I certainly find this is a significant case and there obviously was a loss of life involved," he said.
Hartman is due back in court April 1 for a preliminary hearing.