A judge has set a combined bond of $100,000 for a man accused in two cases of paying a teenage girl for sexual images and videos.
Travis Ottney, 36, was charged Thursday, March 25, with a class A felony count of promoting or directing a sexual performance by a minor and four class C felony counts of possession of prohibited material - child pornography.
Ottney was charged in February with a class C felony count of corruption or solicitation of a minor. In early January, a 16-year-old girl told a Williston police detective that Ottney performed sex acts on her at his home several times between May and August 2019 and that he would pay her for nude photos and videos, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court in that case.
The new case is related to the first one and the new evidence also supports the original allegations, Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, said during a bond hearing on the new charges Thursday.
He asked for bond to be set at $100,000 in the new case, that Ottney be barred from using social media sites and the internet in general, and that he not be allowed to have contact with anyone under 18 without adult supervision.
The new charges were supported by evidence gathered from Snapchat, Madden said.
"The evidence is strong," he told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad. "This isn't a he said, she said case."
Adam Justinger, Ottney's attorney, asked for bond to remain at $25,000, which Ottney posted when arrested on the original charge. Ottney was not a flight risk, owns a home and a business in Williston and the Williams County Sheriff's Office was able to find Ottney to serve a civil judgment earlier this month, Justinger said.
Rustad said the new charges required a substantial bond. He ordered bond in the two cases be set at $100,000, with the $25,000 Ottney previously posted applied to that.
Ottney has a preliminary hearing on the corruption or solicitation of a minor charge scheduled for Wednesday, March 31, and a preliminary hearing on the five new charges on April 21.