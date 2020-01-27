A judge has ruled that Williston was right to classify a home as dangerous but wrong to order the building torn down.
Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson issued a ruling last week that a home owned by Joshua Lawrence shouldn't be demolished, overturning an order from the Williston City Commission. Lawrence had appealed the city's May decision and last week's ruling followed a hearing in November.
The city first declared Lawrence's home at 909 Sixth Ave. W. dangerous in 2015. Since then, some work has been done, but the home is still in violation of city ordinances and building codes, Johnson wrote in his ruling.
In the ruling, Johnson reviewed the multiple stages the dispute between Lawrence and the city went through and concluded that Williston was right to call the building dangerous.
"There is sufficient factual record for the City to have determined the property is a 'dangerous building under subsections (5) and (8) (of the city's ordinance)," Johnson wrote.
Those subsections cover buildings that are damaged and potentially unsafe to live in or that lack basic amenities.
The next question, Johnson wrote, was what to do with the property. The city's ordinances allow for a dangerous building to be ordered repaired, to be vacated or to be demolished. Johnson pointed out that a 1986 State Supreme Court ruling means that buildings can only be demolished if no less drastic means are available to fix the problem.
"Under subsection (3) of Williston Ordinance 5-270 an order authorizing demolition must be supported by a finding that the building is 1) a fire hazard; 2) cannot be repaired to no longer be in violation; or 3) has lost 50% of its original value," Johnson wrote. "Reviewing the recording under a standard deferential to the City's findings, the evidence does not support the City ordering demolition of the building."
Rather, he said, it was clear from the record that while violations had been present for years, but that repairs had also been done, so it was possible to fix the building.
Johnson's ruling didn't consider some of the issues that Lawrence and his attorney had brought up, including that the city commission considered irrelevant and prejudicial evidence.