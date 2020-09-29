The defense will be allowed to cross examine both Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft and the prosecution’s witness Dalton Watson about the existence of a phone the defense contends could have contained exculpatory evidence, but was never analyzed.
“It is the belief of the court that a sanction is warranted,” Judge Olivia Rieger told the attorneys on the case after the conclusion of testimony on Tuesday, Sept. 29. “There is no way to know if there is exculpatory evidence on the phone.”
The phone in question shows up in a video of the shooting played in court on day two of the Kyle Severson trial. On day 1, jurors were selected and opening statements were made.
Severson is accused in the case of shooting Tyler Hayden on July 2, 2019, in the parking lot of the Loaf ’N Jug. The charge he faces is deliberate homicide, for which the maximum sentence is life in prison.
“I’m going to allow the defense, as a sanction to the state, to be permitted to cross examine both Chief Kraft and Dalton about the existence of the phone, the fact it was not analyzed, and we do not know what is on it,” Rieger said.
The lack of that analysis impairs the court's ability to render proper judgement, Rieger added.
She also confirmed that she will also allow questions pertaining to a police raid in August, where property belonging to a member of the Severson household was found, as well as an allegation that Watson had received stolen property from the Severson household.
The defense contends that the friends of Hayden and Dalton who are accused of being involved in a burglary of the Severson home showed up at the Loaf ’N Jug at some point after the tape viewed by the jury on Tuesday was stopped. Questions about that will also be allowed, Rieger said.
“I’m not going to let you use the words conspiracy, however,” she added.
Rieger said the burglary goes toward potential bias in the testimony jurors heard, but she rejected a contention that it had any bearing on Severson’s state of mind, pointing out it was information Severson did not know at the time.
Rieger also took both the defense and prosecution to task for not communicating better about exhibits. That led to the jury being sent in and out of the courtroom, Reiger said, and wasted at least an hour of everyone's time.
“Going forward, I would ask that we not have that issue again,” she said.
Loaf 'N Jug store clerk testifies
In the first day of testimony, store clerk Cory Nelson, who was working the graveyard shift at the Loaf ’N Jug the night Hayden was shot, testified that Karina Orozco-Angel and her younger sister Jessica seemed happy while in the store getting some snacks, but that their demeanor changed after Hayden and Watson entered.
“They seemed like in a rush to get out after that point,” he said.
He did not hear Hayden or Watson say anything to the ladies, however, he said, and as far as he could tell, Hayden kept his distance, backing off more than once.
Hayden purchased a single pack of Newport green shorts. Nelson said “Have a good day,” he testified and Tyler replied, “You as well,” before leaving the store.
Nelson said he heard a loud pop while he was taking care of the next customer, which he initially thought was a box falling over in the back.
Until a customer told him someone had been shot in the parking lot.
He called 911 on his cell phone while exiting the store, and stayed on the phone until police arrived.
Police testify about the scene
Officer Austin Papka was within two blocks of the scene when the 911 tones went off, announcing the shooting at the Loaf ’N Jug, he testified.
He made a u-turn and arrived on the scene within minutes, where he was flagged down by two bystanders who had been there when the shots were fired.
The store clerk was near the door, Papka testified, and Hayden was lying face down in a pool of blood.
He had Dalton sit to calm him down, he said, then went to render aid to Hayden. However, he found a gunshot wound below Hayden’s jugular notch, which he said was no longer bleeding.
EMS personnel arrived on the scene moments after Papka and took over. They found no vitals and pronounced Hayden dead.
Papka testified that he found no weapons on the scene, either on Hayden’s or Dalton’s person.
Chapman, on cross examination, however, verified that the officer had not inspected the vehicle Hayden and Dalton were in, nor even looked in its window.
Meanwhile, Deputy Cory Vincent Sample was en route to the scene when he heard over the Dispatch that Kyle Severson had just turned himself in at the Richland County Law and Justice Center, stating that he had shot Hayden.
Sample reversed course and went back to the center. He secured the weapon from the vehicle, which he testified was still loaded.
Gomke testifies on Severson interview
Officer Tanner Robert Gomke, meanwhile, testified that Severson was distressed, crying and even vomiting.
Severson had told Gomke there’d been looks exchanged between Hayden and Dalton and his girlfriend and her sister, the officer testified. Severson also told Gomke that Hayden had said something to him that he couldn’t make out.
But Severson told Gomke he didn’t see a weapon on Hayden, "or words to that effect," Gomke testified. At one point, Severson even said he barely recognized Tyler.
On cross examination, Chapman compelled Gomke to review his report and to confirm that Severson had also said during the police interview that he thought Hayden was going to hurt him and that Severson had not only described a violent incident between him and Hayden, but that Severson believed Hayden wanted to rob him and hurt him.
"That is in your report in paragraph 5?”
Gomke confirmed that those statements were in the report as well.
Chapman also took issue with the exact wording surrounding whether Hayden had a weapon.
“You asked Kyle if he saw whether Tyler’s hands were empty when he shot and he said ‘no,’” Chapman said. “I think you would agree with me that is different from saying that Kyle said (Hayden’s) hands were empty. That is a different statement, correct sir?”
“The statement of which one is different?” Gomke asked.
“We will just move on,” Chapman said.
“Did Kyle explain to you that since the last incident involving violence between Tyler and Kyle that Kyle started carrying a gun because Kyle didn’t want to get hurt at the hands of Tyler?”
Gomke confirmed that, but said he didn’t specify Hayden.
“He relayed to me that after the last incident that he didn’t want to get hurt,” Gomke testified.
Chapman went to the specific paragraph in the report, and read the passage that said “due to the last incident with Tyler, Kyle has always carried a gun on his person because he doesn’t want to get hurt.”
“He didn’t indicate he would get hurt by Tyler,” Gomke insisted.
“He explained that due to the last incident, he carried a weapon on his person, but when he explained it, he clearly mentioned the last incident with Tyler,” Chapman said.
“Correct, that is in my report,” Gomke said.
“And you asked Kye if he felt threatened, and he stated yes,” Chapman said.
“That is correct,” Gomke replied.
Chapman also pointed out passages in the report where Kyle told Gomke he wanted to get a restraining order on Tyler after there was an incident at a grocery store in Sidney, but didn’t get one.
“That’s correct, he doesn’t think he’d gotten one,” Gomke said.
And, Chapman said, the report says that what Kyle said he was thinking at the time he shot Hayden was, “Oh I hope he doesn’t try to do something."
“That is correct,” Gomke said.
Jurors also viewed video of the moments before the shooting incident inside the store and a video outside the store of the shooting taken from across the street by video surveillance at Gem Motors. They saw a parade of physical evidence that ranged from photographs of Hayden and a bullet casing to the blood-stained sweatshirt, T-shirt, and pants that Hayden was wearing when he was shot and killed.
Testimony in the case will resume Wednesday, first with scheduled, though out-of-order, testimony of a crime lab expert, followed by Chapman’s continued cross examination of Kraft and then the state’s main witness, Dalton.