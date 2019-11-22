A judge on Friday rejected a plea agreement in the case of a man accused of assaulting a woman in September, then barricading himself in a home when police were called.
Mark Randall Sveen, 31, is facing three felony and eight misdemeanor charges. He was accused of twice running from police during traffic stops as well as assaulting the woman. Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson said Friday, Nov. 22, that the proposed sentence was inappropriate and so he refused to accept the plea agreement.
Sveen was charged with one class C felony and one class A misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, class C felony counts of aggravated assault and terrorizing, one class A misdemeanor count of ingesting a controlled substance, two class A misdemeanor counts of fleeing from police and three class B misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Prosecutors and Sveen's defense attorney had agreed on a sentence of two years in prison for terrorizing and aggravated assault charges, with one year and 300 days of that sentence suspended. Sveen would have gotten credit for 65 days spent in jail since his arrest and have to serve three years of probation.
The deal would have freed Sveen from the Williams County jail on Friday.
Eric Lundberg, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, told Johnson that Sveen would have to complete domestic violence treatment, anger management treatment, mental health treatment and chemical dependency treatment as part of the agreement. Lundberg said substance abuse and mental illness seemed to play a role in the incident.
In September, police were called to a home in Williston when a woman said Sveen had attacked her with a cane and threatened her with a knife. When police arrived, Sveen refused to leave the home. He was arrested when he tried to drive away, according to court records.
Lundberg said the agreement was worked out with rehabilitation in mind.
The woman Sveen is accused of assaulting spoke during Friday's hearing and opposed the agreement. She said she didn't think it took what she'd gone through into consideration and accused Sveen of having her harassed while he was in jail.
"I don't think it's fair," she said.
Sveen spoke very little during the hearing, but denied the woman's claim about harassment.
"Most of the things she said wasn't true," he said.
Johnson said after hearing from the woman he wasn't willing to sign off on the deal.
"I just don't think 65 days is appropriate," he said.
Sveen's trial on the charges is scheduled for January.