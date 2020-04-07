A judge has reduced the bond of a 17-year-old accused of murder from $1 million to $250,000.
Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson lowered the bond for Ian Laboyd after a hearing Tuesday, April 7. Laboyd is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Matthew York in November. He's also charged with attempted murder and accused of shooting and wounding 19-year-old Parker Haider.
Lawyers for Laboyd asked for his bond be reduced to $50,000. He has been held since his arrest in November and his bond was set at $1 million in December, when Laboyd was formally charged as an adult.
Laboyd's trial was originally supposed to start April 13, but has been delayed to October because of the outbreak of COVID-19. That delay is a reason to lower Laboyd's bond, Kevin Chapman, one of his attorneys, wrote.
"This delay is not the fault of the defendant; however, he will suffer the consequences," Chapman wrote. "It is unfair that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, that Mr. Laboyd will now have to sit in custody for nearly one year awaiting trial."
Chapman also argued that the claims of self-defense Laboyd has made are another reason he's entitled to a lower bond amount. He said that Laboyd is not a flight risk and would live with a sister and her husband.
He asked for a bond of $50,000 and for the condition that Laboyd be put on electronic monitoring to keep track of his location if he's released.
Kelly Dillon, an assistant attorney general handling the prosecution, said Laboyd was a risk to the community and that his bond shouldn't change.
She pointed out that Laboyd had only lived in the area briefly before his arrest, and said he was already living with his sister at the time.
"The state commends the defendant's sister for trying to keep him 'on the straight and narrow,'" Dillon wrote. "However, (the) defendant apparently resisted these efforts, leading to him assaulting Matthew York and stealing acid from him, then shooting him and Parker Haider with (Laboyd's) brother-in-law's firearm two days later."
The issue of whether Laboyd acted in self-defense is the key to the trial and the subject of multiple motions from the defense team. Johnson ruled last week denying one request from the defense -- to depose Haider, the 19-year-old who was shot and survived.
The defense issued a subpoena to Haider, and he resisted, invoking his rights under Marsy's Law, the victim's rights amendment added to the state constitution in 2017.
Chapman argued Haider's refusal to cooperate was a violation of Laboyd's right under the U.S. Constitution to confront his accuser.
Johnson, however, disagreed.
He wrote that while the U.S. Constitution does guarantee defendants in criminal cases the right to confront their accusers, that happens during cross-examination at trial. Johnson pointed out that the U.S. Supreme Court has noted there isn't a constitutional right to pre-trial discovery.
Johnson also questioned the defense's claim that Haider's refusal to do a deposition was a violation of Laboyd's right to due process, protected by the 14th Amendment.
"This Court is unconvinced that the victim's refusal to do a discovery deposition violates the Defendant's due process rights, as the Defendant has other avenues available to receive much of the same evidence that would be gathered from the discovery deposition," Johnson wrote. "Haider has already provided statements to law enforcement about the incident, and the Defendant will be able to cross examine Haider at trial."
Laboyd's next court date is in July for a hearing on pre-trial motions and the trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 19.