Judge orders 7.5 year sentence for man who admitted raping 12-year-old

A man arrested in May 2019 and accused of raping a 12-year-old girl was sentenced Thursday, March 5, to spend 7.5 years in prison.
Andy Haller, 41, pleaded guilty in October to a class AA felony count of gross sexual imposition. Prosecutors asked for Haller to be sentenced to 20 years in prison with five years suspended, while Haller's defense attorney asked for Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad to waive a five-year mandatory minimum and give Haller a suspended sentence.
Donald Sauviac, Haller's public defender, told Rustad that there were extenuating circumstances, namely that Haller was an alcoholic.
"It's a clear, long history, as documented in the presentence report, of long-term, chronic alcoholism," Sauviac said.
Police and prosecutors alleged that Haller raped a 12-year-old girl sometime in late 2018.
Kathryn Preusse, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, argued that Haller's alcoholism didn't change what happened to the girl.
"There's no provocation that can justify what the defendant did to (the girl he's accused of raping)," Preusse said. "Getting blackout drunk is not an excuse."
She also told Rustad that Haller had tried to stop drinking or using drugs before but had always relapsed.
"He still returned to drinking and (the girl) paid the price for this," Preusse said.
Sauviac, however, argued that Haller needed sex offender and addiction treatment instead of incarceration. He said Haller was in the midst of a blackout and had not realized what happened.
"This is not a predatory case," Sauviac said. "This is a drunken stupor."
The guardian of the girl Haller is accused of raping also spoke. She, too, asked for Haller to get treatment. The girl is in therapy and her guardian said the family wanted closure.
"Andy is a good man and I have to believe if he was in his right mind, he never would have done this," she said.
Haller spoke and asked Rustad to give him a chance for a fresh start. He said his actions were out of character and influenced by his drinking.
"I wish I saw the warning signs when I got my DUI years ago, but I ignored them," Haller said.
He told Rustad he was never going to drink again and was going to seek treatment after he was out of jail.
"Whether I get out today or I get out in 10 to 20 years, as soon as I'm out I'm getting treatment," he said.
Rustad said he saw no legal or factual justification for waiving the five year mandatory minimum sentence and he was not willing to impose a suspended sentence.
"Yes, you might be an alcoholic, but that doesn't excuse criminal conduct," he said.
Rustad said the request from the girl's guardian convinced him to give a shorter sentence than prosecutors asked for. The fact Haller was honest with police and took responsibility also weighed in his decision, he said.
Rustad sentenced Haller to 20 years in prison, with 13.5 years suspended, giving him 7.5 years to serve. Haller will have to serve five years of supervised probation, register as a sex offender, will not be allowed to have contact with the girl he was accused of raping and he will not be allowed to have contact with anyone younger than 18 without supervision.