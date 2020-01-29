A 33-year-old man will go to trial on charges he raped and tried to kill a woman last month.
Cole Peters was charged with two class AA felony counts of gross sexual imposition, a class A felony count of attempted murder, class C felony counts of felonious restraint, terrorizing and domestic violence causing a serious injury. He is being held on $1 million bond.
Peters was arrested Dec. 28 after a woman told police he had repeatedly attacked her in a room at the Prairie Suites Motel, according to a news release from the Williams County Sheriff's Office. Police found the woman when she ran a stop sign while driving herself to the hospital.
At a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Jan. 29, Donald Sauviac, Peters' public defender, questioned Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry on why Peters was charged with attempted murder instead of aggravated assault. He asked whether any lifesaving measures were needed when the woman was taken to the hospital.
Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney, objected to the question, arguing that life saving measures weren't required to support an attempted murder charge.
"You take steps with the intent to kill someone," he said. "You don't have to complete the act."
Madden told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad that the woman Peters is accused of attacking told police that Peters had threatened to kill her. Those threats showed intent, Madden said. Add that to the woman's injuries and the charge made sense.
"That's a pretty straightforward attempted homicide," he told Rustad.
Sauviac, however, argued that the evidence didn't support so serious a charge.
"I'm asking the court to step in and stop the train here," he told Rustad.
Rustad told the attorneys he thought there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial. He told Sauviac that any issues he'd raised were appropriate for trial instead of a preliminary hearing.
"This court has presided over any multitude of aggravated assault cases that don't go to attempted murder," he said, before adding that there was probable cause in this situation to support the charge.