A 24-year-old man serving three years in prison was ordered held on $100,000 bond Tuesday, Aug. 13, after he was accused of raping a woman last year.
Marcus Azure was charged in May with one class AA felony count of gross sexual imposition. Azure, who was sentenced in October to three years in prison for violating his probation on charges of theft and burglary, had a bond hearing Tuesday.
Police started investigating when a woman went to the emergency room in February 2018 and said she'd been sexually assaulted. The woman told officers that she'd been in her home and that Azure was one of several people there, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
The woman said she woke up in the middle of the night to find Azure undressing her. She said Azure had his hand on her throat, court records indicate.
The woman told Azure she didn't want to have sex, but he continued, charging documents state.
"Mr. Azure stated, 'I always get what I want. When I'm done with you, your boyfriend can finish you off,'" investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
The woman told police that Azure had his hand on her throat tightly enough so she couldn't talk, but that he wasn't cutting off her airflow. When she tried to push him off, however, he would tighten his grip and strangle her, court documents state.
A search warrant served in October confirmed the presence of Azure's DNA on the woman, investigators wrote in charging documents.
Azure is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in the case on Sept. 11.