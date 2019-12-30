A 24-year-old man who told the court he had started using drugs at age 9 and prosecutors characterized as a career criminal has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on multiple charges.
Fernando Garnica pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 30, to three class C felony and one class B misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as class C felony counts of reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a felon, two class A misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and a class A felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Garnica was arrested in March when he was in a car that pulled up to a home the Northwest Narcotics Task Force was searching for drugs. When police told him to put his hands up, they saw him putting his hands in his waistband, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
Officers found a .380-caliber pistol in his waistband and found about 19 grams of meth in his backpack, court records indicate. During Monday's hearing, Marie Miller, Garnica's public defender, told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad that Garnica didn't dispute that he didn't raise his hands or that he was carrying the gun, but said he was not trying to pull the gun out and point it at the police.
Michael Kuna, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, asked for a sentence of 20 years in prison, the maximum on the class A felony. He recited a litany of charges Garnica has faced since 2011, telling Rustad he would only list felonies in the interest of time.
"The defendant is a professional career criminal who started his criminal career at the age of 13," Kuna said.
Kuna said it didn't seem Garnica responded to probation, which is why he was asking for a longer jail sentence.
Miller said while Garnica had a long criminal record, the charges were all related to his drug addiction. Garnica started using drugs when he was 9, she said.
"At 24, he has been using hard drugs for 15 years of his life," Miller said.
She asked for a sentence of 15 years in prison with six years and six months suspended and five years of supervised probation. She said the prosecution's request didn't put enough emphasis on rehabilitation.
Garnica said he regretted his actions and that he wanted to get help for his addiction.
"Please see that I'm not a bad person and that I can change," he told Rustad.
Rustad said it was clear that addiction was a central issue, but that the escalating nature of Garnica's crimes merited punishment, as well. He sentenced Garnica to 15 years in prison, but suspended three years and ordered Garnica to spend five years of supervised probation after his release.
He said the probation would help ensure the safety of the community.
"I don't disagree with anything the state has said regarding probation, but I'm not willing to give up on that entirely," Rustad said.