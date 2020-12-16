A 26-year-old man arrested in 2019 for killing another person will be released from jail after a judge accepted a plea agreement.
Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr. pleaded guilty late last month to negligent homicide, a class C felony. He had been arrested in October 2019 and charged with a class AA felony count of murder in the death of Ricky Waitman.
Waitman’s mother and sister both asked Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue to reject the proposed deal. The prosecution and defense had agreed on a sentence of five years in prison with all but the 441 days Shaw spent in jail suspended.
“We are going to live with a lifetime of pain,” she wrote in a victim impact statement read aloud in court Wednesday, Dec. 16. “I don’t know what could be worse. Maybe if I was the mother of a killer. I hope your sentence today is equal to the lives you’ve destroyed.”
In another written statement, Waitman’s sister described the void his death left and asked for justice.
“I ask that my brother is not just seen as another dead black man,” her statement said.
Nathan Madden, assistant state’s attorney for Williams County, told Sjue that issues with witnesses made it difficult for the prosecution to prove its case. A woman Shaw was dating at the time of the stabbing left the state and police have not been able to reach her. Another witness was arrested later on an unrelated charge and accused of destroying evidence.
“It’s not an issue of Mr. Waitman’s life not being considered valuable,” Madden said. “I believe this is the best resolution we could have as far as getting justice for Mr. Waitman.”
Amanda Harris, Shaw’s public defender, said her client had always cooperated with police and that he was remorseful about the death of Waitman, who was a close friend.
“Mr. Shaw did cooperate with law enforcement fresh out of coming out of surgery,” Harris said. “He gave hourslong interviews about what had happened.”
He had maintained from the beginning that he hadn’t stabbed Waitman, and that he hadn’t realized how badly Waitman had been hurt. The two had been friends and a night of drinking got out of hand, resulting in an altercation, she said.
Shaw claimed Waitman threatened him with a knife and during a struggle, the two fell down a staircase.
“He does have a lot of guilt over the fact this person he used to call brother is no longer here,” Harris said.
Sjue said she had read the statements submitted by Waitman’s family and friends, as well as those from Shaw’s family. She said the sadness and anger Waitman’s family felt was understandable.
“It’s hard to imagine something more painful than that for someone to go through,” she said.
Sjue said the agreement was imperfect but it also took into account the situation.
“That is the choice in front of me: To accept or reject what the parties are proposing,” she said, noting she couldn’t make changes to it. “Based on all the information that’s been presented I’m going to accept the plea agreement.”