A judge has decided not to order an additional mental health evaluation for a man awaiting trial on multiple charges, including murder.
The issue came up during a hearing about a letter Steven Charles Rademacher wrote to Northwest District Judge Paul Jacobson. Rademacher was arrested in July 2019 and accused of running over and killing a man after an argument. He has been charged with one class AA felony count of murder, two class A felony counts of attempted murder and three Class C felony counts of terrorizing.
The hearing Monday in Northwest District Court concerned a letter Rademacher wrote in October to Jacobson. In the letter, Rademacher accused members of law enforcement of putting what he calls "nano-technology" in his body more than seven years ago.
During the hearing, Steven Mottinger, Rademacher's attorney, said he was aware of the letter and that it contained topics Rademacher had discussed with him before. He said he believed one of Rademacher's previous attorneys had requested a mental health evaluation.
"He does have a long history of mental illness," Mottinger said.
Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, told Jacobson that Rademacher had been found competent to stand trial already, and able to assist in his own defense. He suggested the letter was play by Rademacher to raise issues on appeal if he is convicted.
"We have addressed his mental health issues and he has been found competent," Madden said.
Mottinger said he thinks Rademacher's letter was genuine, not a ploy.
"As far as I'm concerned, Mr. Rademacher is absolutely convinced the issues raised in his letter are real," Mottinger told Jacobson.
He didn't ask for another evaluation, but said he wouldn't be opposed to one of Jacobson thought it was appropriate.
"Frankly, I don't think it would hurt at this point," he said
Mottinger said his main concern was whether Rademacher had the self-control to keep from bringing up the topics in his letter if he were testifying in his own defense.
"Obviously, it could complicate this a great deal," Mottinger said.
Jacobson said the letter fit in with Rademacher's behavior previously.
"I don't feel, based on what I've previously read in the evaluation, this is grounds for a new evaluation," he said.
Rademacher is scheduled to go on trial in March.