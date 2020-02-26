A judge said Wednesday he would wait before ruling on a defendant's request to change the location of his trial.
Ian Laboyd, 17, was charged in December with murder, attempted murder, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence. He is accused of shooting and killing Matthew York, 19, in November and shooting and wounding Parker Haider, 19, in the same incident.
Laboyd's defense team has asked for a change of venue, claiming Laboyd would not be able to get a fair trial in Williston. Kevin Chapman, one of Laboyd's attorneys, said at a hearing Wednesday that pretrial publicity and online comments have made it difficult to find an impartial jury.
He said a move to a larger community would make it easier to seat a jury.
Chapman pointed to an online petition that garnered 4,000 signatures asking for Laboyd to be tried as an adult. He told Northwest District Judge Ben Johnson that while the petition had no legal effect — because of Laboyd's age, prosecutors were required to move the case out of juvenile court — it was still damaging.
"That's a very significant percentage of people that have some kind of comment in this case," he said.
Kelly Dillon, an assistant attorney general prosecuting the case, said the court should wait until questionnaires sent out to potential jurors are returned. Also, she said, a change in venue might delay the trial.
Dillon argued the comments on the petition were more general and didn't necessarily come from potential jurors.
"The opinion of people who are responding on social media is not determinative here," she said. "What's determinative here is the opinion of the people called to be jurors."
Chapman, in response to Dillon's suggestion to wait, said it didn't make sense to wait until the questionnaires came back or potential jurors were questioned in person. And, he said, there was no reason to wait.
"There's nothing in the case law that says we have to wait until the trial date," he said. "There's just no point in waiting until April 13."
Johnson said he would hold off on issuing a ruling for at least a few weeks while questionnaires come in from potential jurors. A hearing on the defense's argument that Marsy's Law, a constitutional amendment aimed at protecting the victims of crimes, is unconstitutional is scheduled for March 9.