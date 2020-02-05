A man convicted in 2016 of kidnapping his former fiancee at knifepoint will not be getting a new trial, a judge has ruled.
Omar Toure, 44, was found guilty of kidnapping, aggravated assault and two counts each of terrorizing and reckless endangerment by a jury after a short trial in October 2016. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with five years suspended.
Prosecutors say in March 2015 Toure drove from Columbus, Ohio to Williston, where he tracked down his former fiancee in the Wal-Mart parking lot and forced her into his car at knifepoint. Toure drove away, and the two were eventually found by police in Sidney that same day.
He was also convicted of threatening a man who tried to intervene when he confronted his former fiancee.
Lawyers for Toure argued he didn't have adequate representation and thus deserved a new trial. One of the main points was that Toure, who was born in Senegal and came to the United States nearly 20 years ago, didn't speak English well enough to understand the questions asked after his arrest and at trial.
In his ruling, Northwest District Judge Ben Johnson wrote that if Toure wasn't able to understand English, then he might be entitled to some kind of relief. Toure's native language is Wolof and English is a second language.
"The evidence in the record indicates that Toure can speak and understand English," Johnson wrote. "Toure testified at trial, at length. The questions were given to Toure in English and Toure responded in English. Although at times Toure's trial testimony is nonresponsive, Toure never indicated there was an issue with the testimony being given in English without the aid of an interpreter. At the evidentiary hearing in this matter, with the aid of a Wolof interpreter, Toure on occasion gave nonresponsive answers. At the evidentiary hearing, Toure gave answers or responded before the translator could translate the proceeding, indicating that Toure understood the English language portion of the proceeding without the need for an interpreter."
Johnson also questioned evidence Toure's attorney submitted about his English proficiency.
"In support of his argument that he is not proficient in English, Toure offered an 'individual report' indicating that Toure has beginning English literacy," Johnson wrote. "There was little background regarding the 'individual report,' other than it shows the results of testing that Toure underwent at the state penitentiary. It appears the results indicate that Toure is not able to read and write in English proficiently. However, the issue in this matter is Toure's ability to understand spoken English and to speak in English. The record reflects that he can do so, regardless of his ability to read or write in English. Toure has not proven that he is unable to understand and speak English."
Johnson also ruled that Toure failed to prove other issues he raised about the trial, including a claim that his lawyers didn't try to have evidence excluded or didn't bring in evidence supporting Toure.