A judge has amended the sentence of a man convicted in December of a July 2017 murder to bring the sentence into line with legal requirements.
Alex Eggleston, 29, was sentenced in June to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Under North Dakota law he must serve at least 30 years before he's eligible for parole.
About a month later, however, Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, filed a motion to change the sentence. He argued that state law requires the sentence to include a life expectancy calculation for the defendant.
In a hearing Thursday, Oct. 17, Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad used a table provided by the North Dakota Supreme Court to calculate Eggleston's remaining life expectancy at 47.9 years.
Madden questioned whether that was correct, because the table didn't have an entry for Eggleston's current age of 29, and Rustad instead used the figure for 30-year-olds. Rustad said because that was the closest age, he would use the 47.9 figure.
"If the Supreme Court ultimately directs me otherwise, that's fine," he said.
Eggleston was convicted in December of murder after a five-day trial. He was arrested in July 2017 and accused of shooting Vance Neset to death in a hotel parking lot after an argument.
During the trial, Steven Mottinger, Eggleston's attorney, argued that Eggleston had acted in self-defense and that he had feared for his life because Neset had threatened him. A jury rejected that argument and convicted him after about two hours of deliberation.
Eggleston is appealing his conviction to the state Supreme Court, but no arguments have been filed and no date for the case to be heard has been set.