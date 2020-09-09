Recovering the body of 13-year-old Ira David Lawrence was a matter of retracing steps and searching in the same places as before, according to Travis Bateman.
Bateman, part of the private, non-profit Badlands Search and Rescue out of Watford City, said everyone in the search effort had an idea of where Lawrence would be, and finding him was a matter of repeating the prior days’ events.
“You basically have a moving scene with a river," Bateman said. "You’re not on land where you have everything essentially the same. Everything under that water is constantly moving."
Because of this, everyone involved with the search started at where the incident occurred and searched downstream, Bateman said.
Each day, though, it was a matter of starting over at square one and going downstream again, Bateman said.
He added that everybody involved was on the same page, which was that Lawrence was somewhere between the site of where he went missing and Richland Park.
Bateman said Lawrence’s body was found very close to where the incident occurred, confirmed by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, which matches up with statistics of drowning cases.
In the studies and statistics searchers referenced, and from what experts told the searchers, it was very likely that Lawrence’s body was in the area close to where the incident occurred, Bateman said.
He added that from what he heard from experts, there is about a 70 percent chance that the person would be found in close proximity to where they were last seen on the surface, and the furthest they would be found is up to 500 yards away from where they entered the water.
Bateman said, though, that one diver, part of a dive team out of Billings that is familiar with the Yellowstone River, said in their experience, they had seen bodies anywhere from in close to proximity to where they were last seen 25 miles downstream.
Karolin Jappe, the emergency manager for McKenzie County in North Dakota, previously said that the Yellowstone River is very untamed, and Bateman said, from what he heard from others, that the river is very dangerous.
Boaters that were part of the search effort reported that the river was anywhere from one foot to 19 feet deep, with drop-offs so big that at one point water may be at your shins, but one step forward and you can fall into the water, Bateman said.
Considering the many changes in the Yellowstone River, and how dangerous it can be, it was good to be able to find Lawrence’s body, Bateman said.
He added that Badlands Search and Rescue got to Richland Park and started assisting with the search Monday, Sept. 7.
On top of that, he said that the family reached out to them Wednesday, Sept. 9 to continue searching after the search official operations may have been suspended, and Badlands Search and Rescue told the family they would continue searching.
Bateman added that Badlands SAR was in the process of getting ready to start their own search and reach out to other organizations with resources to help, when he got a call that Lawrence had been found.
Bateman said word had gotten around that official search operations were going to get suspended after Wednesday, September 9, which is why the family reached out to Badlands SAR, but the Richland County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm that the search planned to be suspended after that day.
Overall, though, the amount of support from people between Watford City and Sidney was great to see, Bateman said.
“The MonDak area, the way folks come together during a tragedy, is just astounding, and it’s very inspiring,” Bateman said.