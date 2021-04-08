Large columns of smoke and fire are still rising in a 5,000-acre area that includes Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the Little Missouri National Grasslands, but this doesn’t mean there’s been a turn for the worse.
Firefighters have been “back burning” in the area, to get rid of fuels ahead of a forecast that calls for higher wind this weekend. Among the areas was one along U.S. 85 which had a lot of potential fuel. Burning that fuel off under controlled conditions, while manpower was available, was simply a strategic decision, McKenzie District Ranger Lucas Graf told the Williston Herald.
“Those areas were going to burn,” he said. “But the question was whether we were going to light them on our own terms, or whether we would leave them and do nothing and then let them light on their terms in the next week or two when, you know, maybe the winds are not favorable and when we might not have as many resources on hands.”
At this point, there’s no more such burn plans, Graf said, but intermittent fire and smoke is likely to continue despite that. It is, after all, the Badlands. Rugged, rough terrain, with deep inaccessible ravines. The fire is still hot there. Meanwhile there are many patches along the sides of buttes that have unburnt trees.
“There will be flames for a little while and some smoke, but that’s all in the interior of the fire,” Graf said. “So we’re pretty comfortable where things are right now. We’ve been lucky with the weather, and have really been able to execute the plans as we’ve laid them out in the past couple of days.”
Wendy Ross, superintendent of the Theodore Roosevelt Park, also believes things are going well with containment efforts. The fire is 65 percent contained and structures in the park that had been at risk have been successfully protected. These include the Juniper campground, the CCC-era pavilions, the picnic facility, the bison-handling facility and others.
It could be a while before the park or grasslands can re-open areas that have been closed to the public, however.
“It could be several days. It could be longer than that,” Ross said. “We will not open (the park) to visitor use until we are sure that our higher, active fire operations are completed.”
This includes the need for sudden, emergency use of the road by firefighters, as well as ensuring visitors can't get trapped in areas where they could be exposed to active fire.
The Park and the Grasslands, meanwhile, do have separate closure orders, and it is possible one could open on a different timeline than the other. Detailed maps of closed areas are being updated regularly online at their websites and Facebook pages.
Ross and Graf both urged the public to continue to be very cautious of their own activities in the area. There's still more than a million or so unburnt acres between both the park and the Little Missouri National Grasslands, and not much has changed when it comes to fire risk.
“We’re just as dry as we were a week ago,” Graf said. “We haven’t gotten any precipitation and so we’re still in severe, severe weather conditions here, severe burn conditions, you know, so just be vigilant.”
Fire restrictions will continue to be in place as long as the extreme drought and other conditions warrant it at both locations.
“(That) means no open flames within campgrounds or any other public use areas,” Ross said. “And we want people to be aware of their surroundings and what might cause fire on the landscape.”