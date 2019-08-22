Interim committee approves corrections study

JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Legislative Committee voted 6-0 to approve contracting with a consulting firm to perform an evaluation study of the corrections systems statewide. The committee met at the James River Correctional Center on Thursday, Aug 22.
Leann Bertsch, director of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said the department currently had one candidate to perform the study, The Moss Group, and would come in under the budget of $475,000.
The interim committee was created to examine the best practices to reduce offender recidivism throughout the state. Members include Reps. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby; Richard Holman, D-Mayville; and Randy Schobinger, R-Minot; and Sens. Jay Elkin, R-Taylor; Tim Mathern, D-Fargo; and Terry Wanzek, R-Jamestown.
“This is the beginning of a good committee finding solutions,” Nelson said. “We have a lot of work to do.”
The interim committee listened to presentations from the DOCR on how to improve the state’s corrections system.
Lisa Bjergaard, director of juvenile services for DOCR, addressed issues she’s had while operating the North Dakota Youth Correctional Center. A primary concern was keeping juvenile residents involved with educational resources.
“Keeping kids connected to schools is the best way to predict their success,” Bjergaard said. “We may need to tweak some of the things we’ve been doing.”
Bjergaard said removing unnecessarily committed youth will improve operations as well as limiting the capacity of available beds in the facility.
“From my experience, if the space is there, someone will find a way to use it,” Bjergaard said. “Juvenile crime has steadily declined since 1994 in the entire country.”
The North Dakota Division of Juvenile Services implemented a day treatment program beginning on Aug. 22 in Mandan Public Schools to provide resources for students with a history of abuse or neglect and students at risk of being placed in group homes, Bjergaard said. The department also plans to assist students in the West Fargo area as well as create a day treatment room at Grand Forks Central High School for the following school year.
DOCR Clinical Director Lisa Peterson said it’s important to create new approaches with inmates, including building therapeutic relationships with the individuals.
“Traditional incarceration tactics is not how we want to treat adults anymore,” Peterson said. “We want to focus on what produces crime and how we can prevent it from happening again.”
Peterson said providing normalcy and structure in an inmate’s life allows for a positive mindset and living in prison should look as much like normal life as possible.
Moving forward, Mathern said the committee should focus on three major topics: preventing incarceration, moving people through the system more efficiently and improving the future of correctional facilities statewide.
The committee said it would meet again in October.