A 44-year-old man who was arrested Monday night and accused of rape has died, the Williams County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Ambulances were called to the Williams County jail Tuesday, Nov. 24. when inmate Wallace Pendleton was found unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Pendleton was arrested Monday and charged with three class AA felony counts of gross sexual imposition. He was accused of holding down a girl and sexually assaulting her.
Police believe Pendleton died by suicide. The sheriff's office asked the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation to look into Pendleton's death. More information will be released when the investigation is complete, police said.