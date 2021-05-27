Two local businesses are teaming with the Williston police to prevent thefts from cars.
After reports of catalytic converter thefts in the area, the department teamed up with Northwest Tire-Williston and Williston Auto to help stop these thefts.
Residents can stop in by Williston Auto from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 4 and Northwest Tire-Williston from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5, to have their catalytic converters marked with heat resistant paint and imprinted with the vehicle’s identification number.
“We have seen this program being used throughout North Dakota,” said Public Information Officer Det. Zachary Schwartz. “We are excited to be partnering with Williston Auto and Northwest Tire. This program wouldn’t be possible without them and we thank them for their willingness to help provide this service to our community.”