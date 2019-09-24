Lawyers on both sides of a trial on sexual abuse charges painted vastly different pictures of the accused during opening arguments Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Britta Demello Rice, a North Dakota assistant Attorney General, told jurors that Everest Moore, a former teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School, had violated the trust parents had in him by sexually abusing multiple girls.
“This case is about shattered trust,” she told jurors.
James Martens, one of Moore’s defense attorneys, countered that his client’s innocent actions had been twisted.
“From the beginning, this case has been a rush to judgment,” he said.
Moore was arrested in March 2018 and originally charged with three class A felony counts of gross sexual imposition. Over the next several months, five more counts of the same charge were added.
In her short opening statement, Demello Rice laid out an outline of the prosecution’s case. She said Moore had molested eight students who were between 8 and 10 years old, all of whom were students of his.
Those girls, along with police, a forensic interviewer and others would all testify, she said. Even though the victims all had stories that were different, they all have similarities, Demello Rice told jurors.
“Each witness has a piece of the puzzle that once put together points to only one picture,” she said.
Martens, however, said Moore was a caring teacher who was physically affectionate, but never inappropriate. He said there hadn’t been enough of an investigation and there wasn’t supporting evidence.
“In the rush to judgment, law enforcement (took) the bare accusations as truth,” he said.
Moore’s trial is scheduled to last two weeks.