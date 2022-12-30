fire extinguishers

An in-home fire extinguisher may have saved the day on Thursday afternoon, the Williston Fire Department (WFD) responded to a multi-family apartment complex that was on fire, with victims still inside.

At approximately 1:32 p.m., WFD was dispatched to the 900 block of Second Avenue West by the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center, according to the WFD press release. This type of report automatically triggers a Second Alarm response, which includes fire apparatus from all three city fire stations and all paid on-call WFD members. The Williston Police Department was also dispatched and provided traffic control and scene security.



Tags

Load comments