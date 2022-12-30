An in-home fire extinguisher may have saved the day on Thursday afternoon, the Williston Fire Department (WFD) responded to a multi-family apartment complex that was on fire, with victims still inside.
At approximately 1:32 p.m., WFD was dispatched to the 900 block of Second Avenue West by the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center, according to the WFD press release. This type of report automatically triggers a Second Alarm response, which includes fire apparatus from all three city fire stations and all paid on-call WFD members. The Williston Police Department was also dispatched and provided traffic control and scene security.
The first engine to respond arrived to the scene at 1:36 p.m., just four minutes after being dispatched. The report states that firefighters observed smoke coming from one of the apartments, prompting a primary search that determined no victims were inside.
The fire was contained to the single apartment and it was fully extinguished by 1:39 p.m., just seven minutes after WFD was dispatched to the scene. The WFD report states that the resident of the apartment had partially extinguished the fire with an in-home fire extinguisher before WFD arrived to the scene.
A total of 19 firefighters, Engine 1, Engine 3, Truck 2, Medic 1 and command staff responded to the call and zero injuries have been reported.
The cause and origin of the fire are being investigated by the WFD Fire Prevention Division and had not formally released any findings as of Friday afternoon.
The family who resided in the affected apartment is currently displaced, but was referred to Williams County/Williston Emergency Management for assistance according to the WFD report. All other apartments were deemed safe for re-occupancy.
WFD encourages all homes have an easily accessible fire extinguisher and that smoke detectors are regularly maintained. In their release, WFD states that the loss from this incident was greatly reduced due to the availability of the home fire extinguisher.