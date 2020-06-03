Hundreds of people and law enforcement gathered in Grand Forks on Tuesday afternoon to remember fallen Police Officer Cody Holte.
Holte, 29, died on May 27 while assisting local sheriff’s deputies who came under gunfire serving eviction papers at a Grand Forks apartment.
A deputy was also shot, but survived, and a woman was also killed. Salamah Pendleton, 41, has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Holte and Lola Moore.
The funeral was held at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. A visitation was held prior to the funeral. Both were open to the public. A procession through the streets of Grand Forks followed the service.
Chairs set up on the ice area were filled with dignitaries, law enforcement and members of Holte’s family. The lower bowl was more than half full of community members who wore masks while trying to remain socially distanced. Tinted lights covered the arena in a bluish hue, honoring law enforcement.
Law enforcement agencies from across the state sent officers to Grand Forks for the funeral, including the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bismarck Police Department, Mandan Police Department, Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and Morton County Sheriff’s Office.
Holte, who was a first lieutenant in the North Dakota National Guard, received full military honors and his casket was draped with the American flag.
Gov. Doug Burgum directed government agencies across the state to fly the U.S. and state flag at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday.
Speakers at the service included Burgum, Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson, North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General Alan Dohrmann and others.
“He was a man of honor and public service, who put God, family and his country first,” Burgum said. “Thank you, Cody Holte.”
Holte leaves behind his wife, Amanda; their infant son, Gunner; and numerous other family members and friends.
He was to be buried in Halstad, Minn., his hometown.