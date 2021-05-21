“There’s no timeline for how slow or fast this can happen,” says Megan, a survivor of human trafficking.
Megan, who asked to be identified only by her first name, grew up in Moorhead and was trafficked in North Dakota as a teenager and young adult. She is now a social worker and the designated Survivor Expert with Youthworks and the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force. “In addition to my degree and education, I pull a lot from my own private experiences with exploitation and trafficking.”
As a teenager, Megan had turned to drugs as a way to cope with her problems. From 2005-2009 she found herself in an exploitative relationship with an adult who demanded labor in return for drugs and necessities like clothing. This type of situation would be considered non-third-party exploitation in which the exploitation exists between the abuser and the victim. “If I told her I didn’t want to clean, she would threaten to take away my clothes, which were all I had.”
In her 20s, Megan met her trafficker. Like many abusers, he was skilled at gaining trust and establishing a relationship with his victims. Megan’s trafficker worked to learn as much as he could about her vulnerabilities. “He made me feel loved, wanted, and cared for. It’s inherent as humans that we feel like we belong somewhere, and he knew how to manipulate that feeling.” His awareness of her previous situation and drug addiction gave him more power. “Traffickers know that if they can break you to do one thing, they can break you to go all the way. Because he knew I’d already been exploited, it made me a vulnerable target.”
Megan and other women were sex trafficked online: advertised on websites and sent on dates arranged by their trafficker who would collect the money they brought back in exchange for drugs. “He came from a larger city, but he had heard how much profit he could make in North Dakota because the demand was so high here,” says Megan. The addition of buyers to the abuser and victim equation elevated Megan’s situation to third-party exploitation: human trafficking.
The overdose death of a close friend, the support of her family, and the arrest of her trafficker eventually helped Megan “leave the life.” While earning her degree, she took a job with Youthworks, a nonprofit that provides direct-services for runaway and homeless youth. Youthworks serves nearly 100 youth and young adults who are identified as suspected or confirmed victims of human trafficking.
Megan’s role as a Survivor Expert and her lived experience make her a vital part of the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force, a collaborative team made up of law enforcement, prosecution, and service providers at federal, state, and local levels.
The task force serves adults and youth; sex and labor trafficked individuals; and urban and rural communities across North Dakota. Eighty percent of victims served by the task force are North Dakota residents.
Megan advises parents to educate themselves and their children, noting that trafficking is rarely anything like the sensationalized stories about being stalked at chain stores, or restaurants and furniture websites acting as a front for trafficking rings. Rather, traffickers are someone already close or working towards integrating themselves into a victim’s life and isolating them.
“Traffickers use techniques to control how you view yourself. I believed no one else would want me. That’s why unconditional support is so important. Being non-judgemental and being consistent.” Open communication between guardians and kids helps reduce the risk of exploitation. “Lots of times when we talk to teenagers, we’re talking to them too late. They can’t defend themselves with information they don’t have.”
The upcoming Bakken Human Trafficking Summit is an opportunity for the public to learn more about these issues. The summit will take place at the Williston ARC on Thursday, June 17 and will feature breakout sessions, a town hall discussion, and keynotes by several survivors of human trafficking. The event is sponsored by 31:8 Project, a nonprofit dedicated to educating North Dakotans about the realities of human trafficking in the state. More information and tickets can be found at www.318project.org.
Megan’s work is informed and influenced by her past, but she understands that it’s her experiences that allow her to help today’s youth. “You’re so much more than this thing that happened to you. It doesn’t define you.”