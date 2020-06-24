There were more homicides in North Dakota last year than any time in the past 20 years, both in terms of the homicide rate the the number of deaths.
Here are some important facts and figures about the homicide rate from last year, as well as the trends since 2019.
26: The number of homicides reported in 2019 statewide, up from 17 the year before, 13 the year before that, 16 in 2016 and 22 in 2015.
3.4: The homicide rate for 2019, per 100,000 residents. The nxt closest rate was 2.9 per 100,000, recorded in 2015. In both 2012 and 2007, the homicide rate was 2.7 per 100,000. In those years there were 19 and 17 homicides, respectively.
73%: The percentage of homicide victims in 2019 that were men. That compares to an average of 64 percent men between 2000 and 2019.
24: The number of homicide victims who were adults. There were two juvenile victims. Between 2000 and 2019 there were 48 juvenile victims and 228 adult ones.
9: The number of homicides involving a firearm in 2019. Of the 276 homicides since 2000, there were 112 homicides involving firearms.
10: The number of homicides in 2019 that involved domestic violence. There were 124 domestic-violence related homicides between 2000 and 2019. Out of all homicide victims in that period, 67 percent of women were killed in domestic violence incidents, compared to 31 percent of men.
95%: The average North Dakota clearance rate for homicide cases between 2000 and 2019. Between 2015 and 2019, 91 of 94 case were cleared, for a rate of 96.6%. The national average between 2000 and 2018 was 63%