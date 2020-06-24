There were more homicides in North Dakota last year than any time in the past 20 years, both in terms of the homicide rate the the number of deaths.

Here are some important facts and figures about the homicide rate from last year, as well as the trends since 2019.

26: The number of homicides reported in 2019 statewide, up from 17 the year before, 13 the year before that, 16 in 2016 and 22 in 2015.

3.4: The homicide rate for 2019, per 100,000 residents. The nxt closest rate was 2.9 per 100,000, recorded in 2015. In both 2012 and 2007, the homicide rate was 2.7 per 100,000. In those years there were 19 and 17 homicides, respectively.

73%: The percentage of homicide victims in 2019 that were men. That compares to an average of 64 percent men between 2000 and 2019.

24: The number of homicide victims who were adults. There were two juvenile victims. Between 2000 and 2019 there were 48 juvenile victims and 228 adult ones.

9: The number of homicides involving a firearm in 2019. Of the 276 homicides since 2000, there were 112 homicides involving firearms.

10: The number of homicides in 2019 that involved domestic violence. There were 124 domestic-violence related homicides between 2000 and 2019. Out of all homicide victims in that period, 67 percent of women were killed in domestic violence incidents, compared to 31 percent of men.

95%: The average North Dakota clearance rate for homicide cases between 2000 and 2019. Between 2015 and 2019, 91 of 94 case were cleared, for a rate of 96.6%. The national average between 2000 and 2018 was 63%

2019 North Dakota homicides

Date and Location Victim(s) age Victim(s) sex Assailant(s) age Assailant(s) sex Weapons Used Relationship of Victim to Assailant
1/12/19 Mountrail County 49 M 15 M Shotgun Parent
1/25/19 Fargo 80 F 78 M Handgun Spouse
2/27/19 Ransom County 34 M 41 M Rifle Friend
3/25/19 Wahpeton 35 M 37 M Knife / Cutting Instrument Acquaintance
3/29/19 Fargo 84 M 70 M Personal Weapon Acquaintance
4/1/19 Mandan 50, 52, 42, 45 M, M, M, F 44 M Knife / Cutting Instrument, Firearm Stranger, Stranger, Stranger, Stranger
4/4/19 Ft. Berthold Reservation 29 F 34 M Fire / Incendiary Devices Acquaintance
4/26/19 Williston BB M 18 F Asphyxiation Child
5/1/19 Walsh County 36 F 65 M Rifle - Fully Automatic Child
5/4/19 Williston 57 M 26 M Blunt Object Unknown
5/10/19 Minot 55 M 28 M Firearm Parent
5/16/19 Ward County 49 M 32 M Handgun Acquaintance
6/3/19 Spirit Lake Reservation 31 F 38 M Personal Weapon Girlfriend
6/7/19 Fargo 38 M 19, 30 M, M Handgun Unknown, Unknown
6/21/19 Ft. Berthold Reservation 24 F 26 F Knife / Cutting Instrument Acquaintance
7/29/19 Williston 24 M 42 M Motor Vehicle Stranger
7/31/19 Fargo 52 F 44 F Personal Weapon, Fire / Incendiary Devices Girlfriend
8/22/19 Bismarck BB M 20 M Personal Weapon Parent
8/30/19 Williston 49 M 25 M Handgun Stranger
10/1/19 Williston 24 M 25 M Knife / Cutting Instrument Friend
11/10/19 Williston 19 M 17 M Handgun Acquaintance
11/13/19 Fargo 64 M 43 M Blunt Object Acquaintance
11/29/19 Wahpeton 41 M 61 M Asphyxiation Other Family Member

