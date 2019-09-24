A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The NDHP and Williams County Sheriff’s Office are cooperating to hold a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location in the county. The location was not announced.
After the checkpoint, troopers will conduct a saturation patrol looking for drunken drivers.
"For sober drivers, there will be minimal travel delay," a news release from the NDHP wrote in a news release.
Impaired driving and impaired driving related motor vehicle crashes continue to be a major threat to the safety of the motoring public throughout North Dakota.
Through Sept. 23 of this year, there have been 69 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads resulting in 76 fatalities. Thirty of those fatalities, or 39.5%, were alcohol-related.
Results of these DUI enforcement efforts will be provided following the event.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reminds the public to plan ahead, always designate a sober driver, and drive distraction free as we all work together toward Vision Zero.