A 58-year-old woman from Alexander was killed in a head-on motor vehicle accident in McKenzie County, according to reports from the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The name is not being released, pending notification of family.
The accident occurred on Highway 85 at milemarker 157, about 12 miles west of Watford City at about 7 a.m. in the morning.
The Patrol said the accident occurred as a 1999 Chevy Cavalier was traveling west on Highway 85, and a 2017 Chevy Silverado was traveling east. The Cavalier swerved into the eastbound lanes and collided with the Silverado head-on.
The driver of the Cavalier sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Silverado, Timothy Wolfe, 27, of Williston, sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Williston for treatment.
Highway 85 was blocked for about two and one-half hours as a result of the collision. The crash is being investigated by the Patrol.