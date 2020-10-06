Dry conditions and high winds mean there is a critical danger of fire across much of the state Tuesday, Oct. 6, the National Weather Service said.
Relative humidity will be as low as 20% and winds will gust up to 45 mph, both increasing the risk of a fire spreading.
The entire state, apart from the southwestern corner, is under a red flag alert. The greatest risk will be in the afternoon and evening.
"Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress," the NWS forecast reads. "Those outdoors or working in agriculture fields should be mindful of any errant sparks that may start fires."