A judge has agreed to delay a preliminary hearing for one of two men accused of burning down an Arnegard bar in 2019.
Richard Thompson Sr. and Edward Gonzalez were both charged in August with a class B felony count of conspiracy to commit arson, while Thompson was charged with a class C felony count of endangering by fire or explosion and Gonzalez with a class C felony count of conspiracy to endanger by fire or arson in. Thompson was released on $100,000 bond on Sept. 22 and Gonzalez is being held on $75,000 bond.
The charges came 11 months after the PDQ bar in Arnegard burned. Thompson, who owned the building, was on the scene when police and firefighters arrived, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
An investigation showed the fire, which destroyed the building, was deliberately set, court records state. Thompson told police he had evicted the tenants two days earlier and was trying to sell the building.
"Upon arrival on scene, I spoke with the property owner, Richard Thompson Sr.," the investigator wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "Thompson Sr. informed me that he had evicted the previous tenants of the building on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 due to lease violations and past due rent. When asked for consent to search the property to conduct an investigation as to how the fire started, Thompson Sr. became nervous and claimed he did not understand. Thompson Sr. then stated he has dementia, which was unprovoked by any questions asked of him. Thompson Sr. eventually gave consent to search the property and signed a consent form with his son signing as a witness."
When the fire happened, the building was listed for sale for $799,000 and Thompson had recently rejected an offer for $599,000, charging documents indicate. The building was insured for $936,758.
During one interview, Gonzalez, who was a friend of Thompson, told investigators that Thompson had admitted setting the fire and asked Gonzalez not to say anything to Thompson's wife or son, court documents state. In a later interview, Gonzalez admitted that he hadn't told police everything.
"Gonzalez stated in an interview that Thompson Sr. had come to him previously, about a year before this incident, asking him to help him burn down the PDQ because he was tired of dealing with tenants and the problems they bring," the probable cause affidavit reads. "Gonzalez also stated that on the evening of August 12, 2019, Thompson Sr. told him that he was done dealing with the bar because the previous renters had ruined it."
Preliminary hearings for both men were scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, but Northwest District Judge Daniel El-Dweek agreed Tuesday, Oct. 6, to delay Thompson's preliminary hearing. No new date has been set.