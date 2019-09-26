SAWYER — A 55-year-old Minot woman was killed Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 25, in a head-on collision on Highway 52 about a mile and a half east of Sawyer, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.
Kristina Kraft was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry westbound from Velva to Minot when an eastbound vehicle was stopped waiting to turn left onto a gravel road, the Highway Patrol said. Another eastbound vehicle, driven by 85-year-old Reuben Davis of Kinston, N.C., swerved into the westbound lane to avoid the turning vehicle and his 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche struck the Camry.
Kraft died at the scene. Davis and his passenger, 71-year-old Merle Davis of Wilson, N.C., were injured.