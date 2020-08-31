The experiences criminal defendant have in North Dakota is based in part on where their case is heard.
Data released this week by the advocacy group Measures For Justice offer a county-by-county look at the criminal court system.
“Data like these can help state and local officials make real progress or change by illuminating what’s happening in their counties and how it directly compares to other counties within and across states,” said Amy Bach, Founder and Executive Director of Measures for Justice. “Public data are critically important to any and all efforts to improve our justice system.”
Here are some of the things the data show.
In Williams County, it takes longer to have a case heard than the state average.
The average time for a felony to be resolved in the county was 180 days, compared to 140 days statewide. In Williams County, 50.3% of felony cases were resolved within 180 days. Statewide, 62% of cases were wrapped up within 180 days. Only five counties statewide reported longer average times — Wells, Burke, Divide, LaMoure and Sheridan counties. Each of those has a much smaller population than Williams County.
The time between arrest and resolution is important, but in North Dakota, part of the story is missing.
Mikaela Rabinowitz, the director of National Engagement and Field Operations at Measures for Justice, pointed out the state doesn't collect county-level data on bail and pretrial detention, so it isn't clear how many people were detained for the entire time they were awaiting their day in court.
More than just the accused are affected.
"There is a lot of strain and stress on a victim when it takes six months to process a case or a year to process a case," Rabinowitz said.
In other areas, Williams County appears to be in line with the state. Cases with a guilty plea stood at 88.19% in Williams County compared to 88.55% statewide. Similarly, 81.68% of cases in Williams County resulted in a conviction, while 82.54% did so statewide. In the percentage of dismissed cases, too, Williams County was near the state average. A total of 17.92% of cases were dismissed in Williams County, compared to 16.95% statewide.
Sentencing data imperfect
Williams County was one of only 11 counties that collected data for the percentage of nonviolent felony cases filed in 2014 and 2015 that resulted in conviction and involved defendants with no convictions in the state in the previous three years that resulted in a prison sentence.
In Williams County, it was 193 cases with prison sentences out of 262 convictions. The only county that reported a higher rate was McLean County, which had 32 cases with prison sentences out of 37 convictions, for a rate of 86.49%.
The only two counties that saw a higher number of convictions were Ward and Burleigh counties, with 340 and 395 convictions, respectively. Ward had 193 prison sentences for a rate of 56.76%. Burleigh had 278 prison sentences for a rate of 70.38%.
Williams County was not one of the 25 or so counties that had complete data on sentences for people convicted of nonviolent misdemeanors who were sentenced to jail.
The data that is available showed some counties sending defendants to jail in about 24% to more than 90% in others.
Rabinowitz said the data didn't give enough information in some areas, and that the report is a starting place. It's a way to get out information and start asking questions, rather than a place to look for reasons why the data show what they do.
Still, she said, the fact there was such a wide swing did have something to do with how cases were handled.
"I have to assume some of that is based on different practices based on prosecutors," she said.